Time to overcome VPN complacency

While the vulnerabilities and limitations of traditional VPNs are well-known, there remains a lingering complacency about switching to a more secure Zero Trust alternative.

However, with an ever-increasing security risk, switching away from VPN is a step no business large or small can afford to ignore. 

With many parts of the business able to benefit from more secure and efficient alternatives, now’s the time to align internally and start forming a plan for moving to Zero Trust.

Download VPN replacement report
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Book your 2-hour complimentary White-boarding Architecture Workshop

Collaborate with Cloudflare experts and build your Zero Trust roadmap

As cybersecurity threats evolve, traditional VPNs may no longer provide the protection your organisation needs. It’s time to elevate your network security with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust framework.

  • Identify challenges of existing architecture: Evaluate your current architecture to identify pain points, vulnerabilities, and inefficiencies.
  • Begin building a business case: Articulate the strategic value of consolidating security and/or modernizing networking.
  • Map a migration plan: Outline step-by-step guidance to transition from your current state to your aspirational state.
  • Find your starting point: Prioritise key use cases and ‘quick wins,’ so you can begin realising value as swiftly as possible.

Book your complimentary workshop today
discover how Cloudflare can transform your network security strategy and provide your team with the tools they need to succeed.

Not quite ready for a live conversation? Explore our SASE reference architecture or Zero Trust interactive demo.

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Select your job level... *
C-Level
VP
Director
Manager
Individual Contributor
Student
Other
Select your job function... *
IT
Security
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Engineering
DevOps
Executive
Product
Finance/ Procurement
Sales / Marketing
Student
Press / Media
Other
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
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Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
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French Guiana
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Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland