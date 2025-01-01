Vectorize

High speed, globally distributed and cost-efficient vector database
Vectorize vector database - Illustration

Begin building for free in minutes. Vectorize enables fast & cost-effective vector storage to power your search & AI Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. Avoid tool sprawl & reduce total cost of ownership: Vectorize seamlessly integrates with Cloudflare’s AI developer platform-Workers AI and AI Gateway for centralized development, monitoring & control of AI applications on a global scale.

Vectorize vector database - Illustration
Benefits of Vectorize
Lightning bolt icon
Fast retrieval at the edge

Globally distributed vector storage ensures low-latency & high-performance applications.

Origin server icon
Grows with your business

We automatically optimize & scale your vector storage – so you can focus on building.

One platform

Reduce costs & increase stability of AI apps. Vectorize runs in physical proximity to Cloudflare's developer platform & AI inference runtimes.

How Vectorize Works?

A Vector Database

Vectorize how it works

Vectorize is a globally distributed vector database that enables you to build full-stack, AI-powered applications with Cloudflare Workers AI. Vectorize makes querying embeddings — representations of values or objects like text, images, audio that are designed to be consumed by machine learning models and semantic search algorithms — faster, easier and more affordable.

Vectorize how it works

What our customers are saying

"Vectorize is the cornerstone of our GenAI vector search capabilities, it is used in LiquidMetal AI's State-of-the-Art RAG (SOTA RAG) Framework and we love it because of its low cost & fast speed."

Head of GTM, LiquidMetal AI.

Top Vectorize use cases

High speed, globally distributed and cost-efficient vector database

Add Context to Your AI

Search, similarity, recommendation, classification & anomaly detection based on your own data.

Filtering
Metadata Filtering

Improved results & faster search. String, number & boolean types are supported.

Wrench icon
Build AI Faster

Build, store, control your AI apps in one platform.

Helping organizations worldwide build, run & scale their AI solutions

View case studies

Get Vectorize for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark