Begin building for free in minutes. Vectorize enables fast & cost-effective vector storage to power your search & AI Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. Avoid tool sprawl & reduce total cost of ownership: Vectorize seamlessly integrates with Cloudflare’s AI developer platform-Workers AI and AI Gateway for centralized development, monitoring & control of AI applications on a global scale.
Globally distributed vector storage ensures low-latency & high-performance applications.
We automatically optimize & scale your vector storage – so you can focus on building.
Reduce costs & increase stability of AI apps. Vectorize runs in physical proximity to Cloudflare's developer platform & AI inference runtimes.
Vectorize is a globally distributed vector database that enables you to build full-stack, AI-powered applications with Cloudflare Workers AI. Vectorize makes querying embeddings — representations of values or objects like text, images, audio that are designed to be consumed by machine learning models and semantic search algorithms — faster, easier and more affordable.
"Vectorize is the cornerstone of our GenAI vector search capabilities, it is used in LiquidMetal AI's State-of-the-Art RAG (SOTA RAG) Framework and we love it because of its low cost & fast speed."
Head of GTM, LiquidMetal AI.