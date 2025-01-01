Security and performance for web applications
Application services to secure and accelerate web applications and APIs
Stop bad bots, protect applications and APIs from abuse, and thwart DDoS attacks, all powered by built-in threat intelligence gathered from the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, which blocks an average of ~247 billion threats per day.
Increase web application performance with infinitely scalable connectivity across over 330 global cities.
Superior security and connectivity, all over the world
Connected with all networks, enterprises, and clouds
Cloudflare's application services protect millions of web properties and serve tens of millions of HTTP requests per second on average. We seamlessly connect your apps and APIs hosted in public, private and hybrid clouds, and hosted on-premises.
Built-in application services platform intelligence
Cloudflare leverages data from various application and network sources to secure and accelerate web apps and APIs. Security, performance, compliance, and privacy functions are built in without disrupting connectivity.
Unified and simplified Interface
Simplify security and accelerate performance of your web apps hosted anywhere with Cloudflare's connectivity cloud. Consolidate with our easy to use and integrated console, deep, request-level analytics, and machine learning assisted policy — and improve security team efficiency by 29%.
How Cloudflare protects and accelerates web applications
Global connectivity
Superior performance
Threat intelligence
Protect AI-powered apps
Secure your AI applications against misuse and protect model integrity. Firewall for AI provides model-agnostic protection, integrated natively with Cloudflare’s global edge network.
Stop losing users to poor experiences
Slow-loading websites cost retailers billions every year. Cloudflare ensures websites are fast and reliable.
Discover and secure your APIs
APIs are more important than ever within application infrastructure. Gain a complete view of API usage and ensure APIs are not compromised or leaking data.
Accelerate web content
Cache static content, compress dynamic content, optimize images, and deliver video from the global Cloudflare network for the fastest possible load times.
Augment security with threat intelligence
Cloudflare enhances existing security measures with wide-ranging threat intelligence not available anywhere else.
Prevent malicious bot activity
Cloudflare Bot Management uses advanced machine learning to identify and block unwanted bots.
Fashion retailer Pacsun uses Cloudflare to prevent website outages and deter bots
"Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. It improved our performance right off the bat — cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing... Cloudflare have been absolute champions at preventing potential problems, increasing our efficiency, and making our journey over the last year highly successful on every front."
Application services case studies
Application security and performance products
WHITEPAPER
3 challenges of securing and connecting application services
Learn why traditional architectures lack the agility to support modern applications and businesses, and how a connectivity cloud ensures better security, latency-free connectivity and business growth.
WHITEPAPER
Cost-effective application security and performance strategies
Learn from success stories of 7 companies who have found cost efficiencies from using Cloudflare for security — without performance trade-offs.
EBOOK
The CISO's guide to API security
In recent years, data breaches and leaks through APIs have made headlines. Learn how to secure APIs and maintain customer trust.