Sign up

Security and performance for web applications

Application services to secure and accelerate web applications and APIs
Stop bad bots, protect applications and APIs from abuse, and thwart DDoS attacks, all powered by built-in threat intelligence gathered from the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, which blocks an average of ~247 billion threats per day.
Increase web application performance with infinitely scalable connectivity across over 330 global cities.

Talk to an expert

Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Application Services HP: Hero Image

Benefits

Superior security and connectivity, all over the world

Leader crown - Icon
Connected with all networks, enterprises, and clouds

Cloudflare's application services protect millions of web properties and serve tens of millions of HTTP requests per second on average. We seamlessly connect your apps and APIs hosted in public, private and hybrid clouds, and hosted on-premises.

Scope target - Icon
Built-in application services platform intelligence

Cloudflare leverages data from various application and network sources to secure and accelerate web apps and APIs. Security, performance, compliance, and privacy functions are built in without disrupting connectivity.

Optimization scale - Icon
Unified and simplified Interface

Simplify security and accelerate performance of your web apps hosted anywhere with Cloudflare's connectivity cloud. Consolidate with our easy to use and integrated console, deep, request-level analytics, and machine learning assisted policy — and improve security team efficiency by 29%.

Analyst Recognition

What top analysts say

Gartner logo
Cloudflare named 'Leader' in multiple Web Application and API Protect analyst reports
Learn more
IDC logo
Cloudflare as a Leader among worldwide Commercial CDN providers
Read report

How Cloudflare protects and accelerates web applications

Global connectivity
Superior performance
Threat intelligence

Forrester Wave for WAF for 2025

2024 API Security and Management Report

Top use cases

See all
Machine learning AI - Icon
Protect AI-powered apps

Secure your AI applications against misuse and protect model integrity. Firewall for AI provides model-agnostic protection, integrated natively with Cloudflare’s global edge network.

Learn more
Security bots
Stop losing users to poor experiences

Slow-loading websites cost retailers billions every year. Cloudflare ensures websites are fast and reliable.

Learn more
Code api - Icon
Discover and secure your APIs

APIs are more important than ever within application infrastructure. Gain a complete view of API usage and ensure APIs are not compromised or leaking data.

Learn more
Performance intelligent routing - Icon
Accelerate web content

Cache static content, compress dynamic content, optimize images, and deliver video from the global Cloudflare network for the fastest possible load times.

Learn more
Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Augment security with threat intelligence

Cloudflare enhances existing security measures with wide-ranging threat intelligence not available anywhere else.

Learn more
Analytics bot - Icon
Prevent malicious bot activity

Cloudflare Bot Management uses advanced machine learning to identify and block unwanted bots.

Learn more

Fashion retailer Pacsun uses Cloudflare to prevent website outages and deter bots

Product pacsun image

Pacsun - logo

"Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. It improved our performance right off the bat — cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing... Cloudflare have been absolute champions at preventing potential problems, increasing our efficiency, and making our journey over the last year highly successful on every front."

Application services case studies

Pacsun logo
Delivery Hero Logo
Applied logo light
Canva logo light
GPC Logo
Shopify Logo

PRODUCTS

Application security and performance products

DDoS Protection - image
DDoS Protection

Protect against DDoS attacks of any size and kind.

Learn more
Web Application Firewall - Image
Web Application Firewall

Protect your business-critical web applications from attacks.

Learn more
CDN - Image
CDN

Ultra-fast static and dynamic content delivery.

Learn more
See all products

Resources

Whitepaper image

WHITEPAPER

3 challenges of securing and connecting application services

Learn why traditional architectures lack the agility to support modern applications and businesses, and how a connectivity cloud ensures better security, latency-free connectivity and business growth.

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper image

WHITEPAPER

Cost-effective application security and performance strategies

Learn from success stories of 7 companies who have found cost efficiencies from using Cloudflare for security — without performance trade-offs.

Read whitepaper
Ebook - Thumbnail 2

EBOOK

The CISO's guide to API security

In recent years, data breaches and leaks through APIs have made headlines. Learn how to secure APIs and maintain customer trust.

Read ebook
Security Shield Protection Icon

Speed up and secure your web applications

Talk to an expert

Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Compare plans