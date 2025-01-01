Cloudflare CDN

A global, enterprise-grade content delivery network (CDN)

Backed by 335 locations worldwide, our CDN optimizes static and dynamic content for device, browser, and bandwidth needs.

BENEFITS OF THE CLOUDFLARE CDN
Massive scale

Our CDN supports global content delivery with a network that spans over 335 locations.

Faster applications and user experience

Our CDN serves content as close to your end-users as possible — within approximately 50 milliseconds of ~95% of the Internet-connected population — resulting in faster load times and a better web experience.

Lower bandwidth and egress costs

Our CDN helps reduce your hosting fees by reducing requests to your origin server and minimizing bandwidth usage.

HOW IT WORKS

Increase content availability and redundancy

Our CDN runs every service on every server in every Cloudflare data center — ensuring that content is served to end users from the closest available location.

The breadth of our global network allows us to deliver static and dynamic content at the highest scale, while simultaneously maximizing performance and resiliency.

ANALYST RECOGNITION

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Vendor Assessment

Cloudflare named a 'Leader' in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Edge Delivery Services.

What our customers are saying

“Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. It improved our performance right off the bat — cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing.”

Chief Information Security Officer, Pacsun

CDN top use cases

The Cloudflare CDN helps you develop fast, reliable applications while lowering costs and enhancing your user experience

Modernize applications

Develop and serve applications at the edge of our network to ensure better reliability and performance, even during unexpected traffic surges.

Improve user experience

Simplify your deployments and infrastructure for better scalability and an optimized user experience.

Lower operational costs

Eliminate hidden costs — like hardware refreshes and egress fees — to reduce your overall TCO.

