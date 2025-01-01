The Cloudflare WAF uses threat intelligence and machine learning powered by platform intelligence from the Cloudflare connectivity cloud to stop the newest threats, including zero-days.
The Cloudflare global network processes 100 million HTTP requests per second at peak, providing unparalleled protection against the latest attacks, including zero-day exploits.
The Cloudflare WAF uses machine learning to automatically block emerging threats in real time.
Customers can set up the WAF with just a few clicks, and our WAF integrates with the rest of our application security for full coverage. No training or professional services needed.
On top of OWASP rules, Cloudflare managed rules offer fast zero-day protection, and custom rulesets enable organizations to tailor their WAF to implement organization-specific policies.
The Cloudflare WAF runs on the Cloudflare global network and sits in front of web applications to stop a wide range of real-time attacks using powerful rulesets, advanced rate limiting, exposed credential checks, uploaded content scanning, and other security measures.
The WAF integrates with our analyst-recognized, industry-leading application security portfolio for comprehensive protection.
"With the Cloudflare platform, we're getting very high-powered, very technical [application security] detection and protections that take little to no effort to deploy — that's especially important for our organizations that already struggle with limited resources."
Deputy Director and Interim State CISO — State of Arizona
Cloudflare uses core OWASP Top 10 rules to block the most widespread layer 7 attacks.
Our WAF prevents account takeover by detecting and blocking the use of stolen or exposed user login credentials.
WAF content scanning protects your web servers and enterprise network from malware by scanning files as they are uploaded to your application.