Cloudflare application services help you block DDoS attacks and bad bots, close zero-days and other vulnerabilities, cache and accelerate content, manage APIs, and more.
Our composable platform and network offers a full suite of cloud-native security and delivery services that improve visibility, performance, and protection across your entire digital portfolio. These services all share:
Financial software provider Sage wanted to stay ahead of the attackers aiming to steal Sage customers’ financial data.
They adopted Cloudflare’s WAF, bot management, DDoS mitigation, and CDN. Now, they have a clearer understanding of security incidents, helping them respond faster — and can deliver a better overall user experience.