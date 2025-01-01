Sign up

Workers AI

Fast, affordable & global open-source AI inference
Workers AI facilitates the scalable development & deployment of AI applications at the edge. It enhances user experience and efficiency by running AI closer to users, resulting in low-latency and high-performance AI applications. Customers avoid tool sprawl & reduce total cost of ownership because Workers AI seamlessly integrates with Cloudflare’s developer platform – including our vector database, Vectorize, and AI Gateway for centralized monitoring & control of AI applications.

Benefits of Workers AI
Fast & real-time AI at the edge

Run models closer to the users, with the latest GPU hardware, ensuring low-latency & high-performance applications.

Managed AI inference

Faster AI deployment with less complexity. We deploy, optimize, scale AI inference – so you can focus on building.

Support for the most popular AI models

Develop your applications with the latest AI models - Llama, Stable Diffusion, Mistral etc.. to remain competitive & offer the best user experience.

How Workers AI Works

AI inference-as-a-service

Compare AI architecture

Workers AI allows you to run AI models, on the Cloudflare network, from your own code — whether that be from Workers, Pages, or via the Cloudflare API. It tightly integrates with Vectorize (vector database), R2 (data lake) & AI Gateway in one unified platform to reduce tool sprawl.

Compare AI architecture

What our customers are saying

"ChainFuse transforms unstructured data chaos into actionable insights, ensuring every piece of customer feedback, issue, and opportunity is heard and valued. Using products such as Workers AI, AI Gateway, and Vectorize, we have successfully analyzed and categorized over 50,000 unique conversations from places like Discord, Discourse, Twitter, G2, and more. Having access to 32 AI models for any task—and swapping them on the fly—allows us to be accurate and efficient at scale."

Co-Founder, ChainFuse.com

Top Workers AI use cases

Fast, affordable & global open-source AI at the edge

Fast Inference

Provide unparalleled AI user experiences by automatically running model inference in the closest city to users.

Seamlessly scale

Whether it’s a RAG powered chatbot or an image generation platform, our infrastructure scales with you & your customers.

Avoid AI Model Lock-in

Choose & swap between the latest AI models that best fits your business needs.

Helping organizations worldwide build, run & scale their AI solutions

View case studies

Resources

Video

Come take a stroll through our developer solutions that will help you build, deploy, and securely scale global AI applications.

Documentation

Create a RAG powered chatbot with Workers AI.

Video

Build a basic AI agent that can perform actions, using function calling with Workers AI.

Blog

Address generative AI security concerns by viewing our best practices for securing GenAI tools with SASE.

Get Workers AI for your enterprise

