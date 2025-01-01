Cloudflare AI Gateway provides centralized visibility and control for your AI applications. Connect your apps with a single line of code to monitor usage, costs, and errors. Reduce risks and expenses through caching, rate limiting, request retries, and model fallbacks. Ensure reliability, scalability, and productivity with minimal effort.
Connect your AI apps to AI Gateway for a unified dashboard and control costs with usage stats, rate limiting, and caching.
Gain visibility into prompts, AI API requests, errors, token usage, costs, and more. Logs are available for auditing and troubleshooting.
Unify the top AI providers including Hugging Face, OpenAI, Anthropic and Workers AI, for comprehensive visibility into your AI applications.
By shifting features such as rate limiting, caching, and error handling to the proxy layer, organizations can apply unified configurations across AI apps and inference service providers. AI Gateway sits between your application and the AI provider to give you multivendor AI observability and control.
"Without AI Gateway, it’s difficult to see which applications are driving the majority of the costs with the OpenAI API … We can choose to limit the number of requests used by certain tools to control costs."
Rightblogger
Real-time insights and reliability with logs, metrics, rate limiting, caching, and monitoring.
Effortlessly connect the most popular providers- Workers AI, Hugging Face, OpenAI, Anthropic, and more with just one line of code.
Optimize costs and reduce latency with custom caching. Control scaling and prevent excessive activity with rate limiting.