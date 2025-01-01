Discover the connectivity cloud

Today’s enterprises face a crisis of complexity. Legacy network modernization, global expansions, and AI adoption have severely complicated their IT environment. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud can help. It’s a unified platform for security, connectivity, and development that accelerates time-to-value for organizations digital investments.

How does a connectivity cloud work?

Orange icon of a globe
One network, one control plane

Accelerate user experiences and block attacks close to their source with services built to run in every location in our 335 city cloud network.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Global scale and network resilience

Ensure service availability globally with 348 Tbps of network capacity, Anycast networking, and a dedicated fiber backbone.

code api icon blue
Composable, programmable services

Customize policy enforcement, decryption, caching, and more for specific regions. Fully API programmable Layer 2-7 connectivity.

Simplified management interface

Accelerate innovation by managing every Cloudflare service via a single UI or API. Integrate log data for improved visibility.

Learn more about the connectivity cloud

Download ebook

A connectivity cloud improves agility, reduces risk, and cuts IT costs

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps enterprises achieve stronger security, better performance and resilience, easier compliance, and increased operational agility — among many other benefits. All of these help organizations launch new digital projects faster, and get better returns from their existing ones.

We can focus on growing our product and expanding into new markets with confidence, knowing that our platform is fast, reliable, and secure.

Jim Tyrell
·
Head of Infrastructure, Canva

FROM A NEW FORRESTER TOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT STUDY™

Millions
Saved by consolidating IT services
29%
Improvement in security team efficiency
13%
Improvement in IT team efficiency
25%
Reduction in breach risk

A connectivity cloud boosts the bottom line

New Forrester research found that Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, and more.

Get the report >

See how leading enterprises regain control with Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud protects 900+ GPC websites, giving them complete visibility into threats across their entire digital footprint.

Read case study

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud powers Polestar’s global ecommerce and development operations, giving them resilience during launches and promotions.

Read case study

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps TELUS improve their security team’s agility, block attacks sooner, and cut the security budget by over C$11 million.

Read case study
See all case studies

Resources

Slide 1 of 9
Report

The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud

Read the report
Ebook

Say Goodbye to Egress Fees: Reduce (or even eliminate) cloud spend

Get the ebook
Whitepaper

How to solve the top four limitations of remote browsing

Get the whitepaper
Insight

EQT reduces complexity with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud

Read case study
EQT logo
Infographic

How a connectivity cloud helps restore control of security and IT

View infographic
Ebook

Introducing the connectivity cloud: a new way to regain control of IT and security

Get ebook
Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Get the ebook
Ebook Thumbnail
Ebook

Protect modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Get the ebook
Everywhere Security thumbnail
Whitepaper

How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty

Get the whitepaper
How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty - Thumbnail
Report

The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud

Read the report
Ebook

Say Goodbye to Egress Fees: Reduce (or even eliminate) cloud spend

Get the ebook
Whitepaper

How to solve the top four limitations of remote browsing

Get the whitepaper
Insight

EQT reduces complexity with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud

Read case study
EQT logo
Infographic

How a connectivity cloud helps restore control of security and IT

View infographic
Ebook

Introducing the connectivity cloud: a new way to regain control of IT and security

Get ebook
Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Get the ebook
Ebook Thumbnail
Ebook

Protect modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Get the ebook
Everywhere Security thumbnail
Whitepaper

How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty

Get the whitepaper
How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty - Thumbnail
Report

The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud

Read the report
Ebook

Say Goodbye to Egress Fees: Reduce (or even eliminate) cloud spend

Get the ebook
Whitepaper

How to solve the top four limitations of remote browsing

Get the whitepaper
Insight

EQT reduces complexity with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud

Read case study
EQT logo
Infographic

How a connectivity cloud helps restore control of security and IT

View infographic
Ebook

Introducing the connectivity cloud: a new way to regain control of IT and security

Get ebook
Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Get the ebook
Ebook Thumbnail
Ebook

Protect modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Get the ebook
Everywhere Security thumbnail
Whitepaper

How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty

Get the whitepaper
How to improve cybersecurity posture during economic uncertainty - Thumbnail

Learn more about our enterprise grade solutions

Talk to an expertExplore enterprise solutions

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark