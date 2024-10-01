Analytics are essential to helping your website thrive. But many existing solutions require you to make a tradeoff between cost and your visitors’ privacy.
At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better Internet — and part of that is to deliver essential web analytics to everyone with a website without compromising user privacy. For free.
Popular analytics vendors glean visitor and site data in return for web analytics. With business models driven by ad revenue, many analytics vendors track visitor behavior on your website and create buyer profiles to retarget your visitors with ads. This is not Cloudflare’s model.
Building technologies with data privacy in mind is a core tenet of Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet. With Cloudflare, you don’t have to sacrifice your visitor privacy to get essential and accurate metrics on the usage of your website.
Cloudflare Web Analytics does not use any client-side state, such as cookies or localStorage, to collect usage metrics. We also don’t “fingerprint” individuals via their IP address, User Agent string, or any other data for the purpose of displaying analytics.
Our analytics are non-invasive and respect the privacy of your visitors.
As a website owner, you care about the top-performing pages on your website, the number of views, and the top referrers to your website.
Our web analytics give you exactly the data that you care about. Get essential stats on the usage of your website from our dashboard in less than a minute.
There are two ways Cloudflare can collect analytics data for your website: from the client browsers using a JavaScript beacon, or at the Cloudflare edge servers. Pick one that best suits your needs.
Copy-paste a line of JavaScript code into your site to start collecting metrics right from the client browser.
This lightweight code does not slow your website down. Better yet, view your website performance as seen by your visitors.
Measure not just the stats on your website usage but also the speed of your website from the perspective of your visitors all over the globe.
Proxy your website behind Cloudflare within minutes with a simple change to your DNS settings and start collecting metrics right away.
Due to Cloudflare’s vantage point at the network edge, we are well-positioned to deliver accurate analytics right from our server logs.
There is no code to add to your website or downloads required on the client browser.
Plus, you can get a faster and more secure website with content caching and unmetered DDoS mitigation at no additional cost with any plan you choose.