Popular analytics vendors glean visitor and site data in return for web analytics. With business models driven by ad revenue, many analytics vendors track visitor behavior on your website and create buyer profiles to retarget your visitors with ads. This is not Cloudflare’s model.

Building technologies with data privacy in mind is a core tenet of Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet. With Cloudflare, you don’t have to sacrifice your visitor privacy to get essential and accurate metrics on the usage of your website.

Cloudflare Web Analytics does not use any client-side state, such as cookies or localStorage, to collect usage metrics. We also don’t “fingerprint” individuals via their IP address, User Agent string, or any other data for the purpose of displaying analytics.

Our analytics are non-invasive and respect the privacy of your visitors.