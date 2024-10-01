Life at Cloudflare

Diversity, equity & inclusion are essential to our success.



Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet depends on a thriving, collaborative culture where we respect each other's work, listen to new ideas, and encourage each other's professional development and growth.

Cloudflare was built with that in mind, tracing back to its founders: Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn, and Lee Holloway. Since founding Cloudflare they set out to cultivate and maintain an inclusive workplace which empowers all employees to show up, as their full selves, and do their best work.