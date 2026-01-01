Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Google Identity Partnership

Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with Google Workspace and Cloudflare

Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) is a suite of secure cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration tools developed by Google. Its features include Gmail, Docs, meet, chat, calendar, drive, forms, currents, slides, and sheets.

Google Partner Integrations

Fill out the form below, and an expert from our team will get in touch to discuss our joint partner integrations.
Wählen Sie Ihr Joblevel aus... *
C-Ebene
Director
Einzelner Beitragender
Manager
Sonstige
Studentin / Student
VP
Wählen Sie Ihre Jobfunktion aus... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finanzwesen/Beschaffung
Infrastruktur
IT
Netzwerk
Presse/Medien
Produkt
Sicherheit
Sonstige
Studentin / Student
Vertrieb/Marketing
Wählen Sie Ihr Land aus …
Afghanistan
Ägypten
Aland-Inseln
Albanien
Algerien
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarktis
Antigua und Barbuda
Äquatorialguinea
Argentinien
Armenien
Aruba
Aserbaidschan
Äthiopien
Australien
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesch
Barbados
Belarus (Weißrussland)
Belgien
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, St. Eustatius und Saba
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Botswana
Bouvetinsel
Brasilien
Britische Jungferninseln
Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgarien
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Chile
China
Cookinseln
Costa Rica
Curaçao
Dänemark
Demokratische Republik Kongo
Deutschland
Dominica
Dominikanische Republik
Dschibuti
Ecuador
El Salvador
Elfenbeinküste
Eritrea
Estland
Falklandinseln (Malwinen)
Färöer-Inseln
Fidschi
Finnland
Frankreich
Französisch-Guayana
Französisch-Polynesien
Französische Südgebiete
Gabun
Gambia
Georgien
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grenada
Griechenland
Grönland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard und McDonaldinseln
Heiliger Stuhl (Vatikanstadt)
Honduras
Hongkong
Indien
Indonesien
Irak
Iran
Irland
Island
Isle of Man
Israel
Italien
Jamaika
Japan
Jemen
Jersey
Jordanien
Kaimaninseln
Kambodscha
Kamerun
Kanada
Kap Verde
Kasachstan
Katar
Kenia
Kirgisistan
Kiribati
Kokosinseln
Kolumbien
Komoren
Kongo
Kroatien
Kuba
Kuwait
Laos, Demokratische Volksrepublik
Lesotho
Lettland
Libanon
Liberia
Libyen
Liechtenstein
Litauen
Luxemburg
Macau
Madagaskar
Malawi
Malaysia
Malediven
Mali
Malta
Marokko
Martinique
Mauretanien
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mazedonien, ehemalige jugoslawische Republik
Mexiko
Moldau, Republik
Monaco
Mongolei
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mosambik
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Neukaledonien
Neuseeland
Niederlande
Niger
Nigeria
Nikaragua
Niue
Nordkorea
Norfolkinsel
Norwegen
Oman
Österreich
Osttimor
Pakistan
Palästina
Panama
Papua-Neuguinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippinen
Pitcairn
Plurinationaler Staat Bolivien
Polen
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Réunion
Ruanda
Rumänien
Russland
Saint-Barthélemy
Salomonen
Sambia
Samoa
San Marino
São Tomé und Príncipe
Saudi-Arabien
Schweden
Schweiz
Senegal
Serbien
Seychellen
Sierra Leone
Simbabwe
Singapur
Slowakische Republik
Slowenien
Somalia
Spanien
Sri Lanka
St. Helena, Ascension und Tristan da Cunha
St. Kitts und Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Maarten (niederländischer Teil)
St. Martin (französischer Teil)
St. Pierre und Miquelon
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
Südafrika
Sudan
Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln
Südkorea
Südsudan
Suriname
Svalbard und Jan Mayen
Swasiland
Syrien
Tadschikistan
Taiwan
Tansania, Vereinigte Republik
Thailand
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad und Tobago
Tschad
Tschechische Republik
Tunesien
Türkei
Turkmenistan
Turks- und Caicosinseln
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
Ungarn
Uruguay
Usbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarische Republik
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Vereinigte Staaten
Vereinigtes Königreich
Vietnam
Wallis und Futuna
Weihnachtsinsel
Westsahara
Zentralafrikanische Republik
Zypern

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

OVERVIEW

Partnership

Google Workspace’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Google Workspace’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.

Any endpoint illustration

Benefits

Time - Tile
Quick onboarding

With Cloudflare and Google Workspace’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.

Icon squared - Multi-user-outline
User-friendly

Cloudflare authenticates users with Google Workspace before allowing them access to your internal resources.

Icon squared - Cloudflare-access
Anywhere, any device

Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Cloudflare Access: Now for SaaS Apps, Too

Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like Google Workspace in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Managing Clouds - Cloudflare CASB and our not so secret plan for what’s next

Learn about how Cloudflare's CASB integration with Google Workspace enables organizations to grant permissions and connect SaaS applications (via API) to CASB for security scanning and management.

Read blog  
Blog Resource Thumbnail

BLOG

Announcing Gateway + CASB

Learn how Cloudflare's API-driven Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) integrates with Google Workspace to help IT and security teams see what applications and services their users are logging into and how company data is being shared.

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Configure a Google Workspace Account for Access for SaaS

Learn how to use Cloudflare as a single sign on provider for Google Workspace by setting up Access for SaaS.

Learn More  