PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Google Identity Partnership
Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with Google Workspace and Cloudflare
Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) is a suite of secure cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration tools developed by Google. Its features include Gmail, Docs, meet, chat, calendar, drive, forms, currents, slides, and sheets.
OVERVIEW
Partnership
Google Workspace’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Google Workspace’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.
Benefits
Quick onboarding
With Cloudflare and Google Workspace’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.
User-friendly
Cloudflare authenticates users with Google Workspace before allowing them access to your internal resources.
Anywhere, any device
Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.
Resources
BLOG
Cloudflare Access: Now for SaaS Apps, Too
Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like Google Workspace in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
BLOG
Managing Clouds - Cloudflare CASB and our not so secret plan for what’s next
Learn about how Cloudflare's CASB integration with Google Workspace enables organizations to grant permissions and connect SaaS applications (via API) to CASB for security scanning and management.
BLOG
Announcing Gateway + CASB
Learn how Cloudflare's API-driven Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) integrates with Google Workspace to help IT and security teams see what applications and services their users are logging into and how company data is being shared.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Configure a Google Workspace Account for Access for SaaS
Learn how to use Cloudflare as a single sign on provider for Google Workspace by setting up Access for SaaS.