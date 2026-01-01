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Cloudflare + Google Identity Partnership

Easily and confidently protect your applications against security threats with Google Workspace and Cloudflare

Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) is a suite of secure cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration tools developed by Google. Its features include Gmail, Docs, meet, chat, calendar, drive, forms, currents, slides, and sheets.

Google Partner Integrations

Fill out the form below, and an expert from our team will get in touch to discuss our joint partner integrations.
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OVERVIEW

Partnership

Google Workspace’s authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Google Workspace’s single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.

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Benefits

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Quick onboarding

With Cloudflare and Google Workspace’s integration, getting started typically takes less than 10 minutes.

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User-friendly

Cloudflare authenticates users with Google Workspace before allowing them access to your internal resources.

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Anywhere, any device

Each individual request is authenticated, with access granted only to compliant and validated devices.

Resources

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BLOG

Cloudflare Access: Now for SaaS Apps, Too

Learn how Cloudflare integrates with corporate identity providers like Google Workspace in this blog post about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Read blog  
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BLOG

Managing Clouds - Cloudflare CASB and our not so secret plan for what’s next

Learn about how Cloudflare's CASB integration with Google Workspace enables organizations to grant permissions and connect SaaS applications (via API) to CASB for security scanning and management.

Read blog  
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BLOG

Announcing Gateway + CASB

Learn how Cloudflare's API-driven Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) integrates with Google Workspace to help IT and security teams see what applications and services their users are logging into and how company data is being shared.

Read blog  
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SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Configure a Google Workspace Account for Access for SaaS

Learn how to use Cloudflare as a single sign on provider for Google Workspace by setting up Access for SaaS.

Learn More  