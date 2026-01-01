PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Google CASB Integration
Cloudflare’s API-driven CASB provides IT and security owners an easy-to-use, one-stop shop to protect the security of their data and users across their fleet of SaaS tools.
Our integration with Google detects a variety of user security, data security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable. Connecting Google Workspace to Cloudflare’s CASB via API takes minutes for security scanning and management.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare's cloud access security broker (CASB) service gives comprehensive visibility and control over SaaS apps, so you can easily prevent data leaks and compliance violations.
The integration with Google Workspace is simple and can be set up in minutes. Our integration is now available in beta. Request access to a Zero Trust workshop.
Benefits
Simple deployment
Connect existing tools in a matter of minutes to detect critical security issues like file exposures, misconfigurations, and unauthorized user access.
Comprehensive solution
Integrate with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust services like Gateway (SWG) and features like our Shadow IT analysis.
Ease of management
Reduce your need to manage individual point solutions while adding another layer of data and threat protection.
Resources
BLOG
Managing Clouds - Cloudflare CASB and our not so secret plan for what’s next
Learn how Cloudflare’s CASB can help IT and security teams detect issues in and across their SaaS applications.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Google Workspace integration overview
Learn how our integration with Google Workspace can help users detect a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks.