Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Google Analytics Integration

Cloudflare’s analytics partnerships with Google allows mutual customers to examine and visualize logs to provide the best experience for end users. Insights show how Cloudflare speeds up websites, saves you bandwidth, ranks your fastest and slowest pages, and alerts you of cyberattacks.

Google Partner Integrations
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国を選択してください...
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ
クロアチア
ケイマン諸島
ケニア
コートジボワール
ココス（キーリング）諸島
コスタリカ
コモロ
コロンビア
コンゴ共和国
コンゴ民主共和国
サウジアラビア
サウスジョージア・サウスサンドウィッチ諸島
サモア
サン・バルテルミー島
サン・マルタン
サントメ・プリンシペ
ザンビア
サンピエール島・ミクロン島
サンマリノ
シエラレオネ
ジブチ
ジブラルタル
ジャージー島
ジャマイカ
ジョージア
シリア
シンガポール
シント・マールテン
ジンバブエ
スイス
スヴァールバル諸島およびヤンマイエン島
スウェーデン
スーダン
スペイン
スリナム
スリランカ
スロバキア
スロベニア
スワジランド
セイシェル
セネガル
セルビア
セントクリストファー・ネイビス
セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島
セントヘレナ・アセンションおよびトリスタンダクーニャ
セントルシア
ソマリア
ソロモン諸島
タークス・カイコス諸島
タイ
タジキスタン
タンザニア
チェコ共和国
チャド
チュニジア
チリ
ツバル
デンマーク
ドイツ
トーゴ
トケラウ
ドミニカ共和国
ドミニカ国
トリニダード・トバゴ
トルクメニスタン
トルコ
トンガ
ナイジェリア
ナウル
ナミビア
ニウエ
ニカラグア
ニジェール
ニューカレドニア
ニュージーランド
ネパール
ノーフォーク島
ノルウェー
ハード島とマクドナルド諸島
バーレーン
ハイチ
パキスタン
バチカン市国
パナマ
バヌアツ
バハマ
パプアニューギニア
バミューダ
パラグアイ
バルバドス
パレスチナ
ハンガリー
バングラデシュ
ピトケアン諸島
フィジー
フィリピン
フィンランド
ブータン
ブーベ島
プエルトリコ
フェロー諸島
フォークランド諸島
ブラジル
フランス
フランス領ギアナ
フランス領ポリネシア
フランス領南方・南極地域
ブルガリア
ブルキナファソ
ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国
ブルンジ
ベトナム
ベナン
ベネズエラ
ベラルーシ
ベリーズ
ペルー
ベルギー
ポーランド
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
ボツワナ
ボネール、シント・ユースタティウスおよびサバ
ボリビア
ポルトガル
ホンジュラス
マカオ
マダガスカル
マヨット
マラウイ
マリ
マルタ
マルティニーク
マレーシア
マン島
ミャンマー
メキシコ
モーリシャス
モーリタニア
モザンビーク
モナコ
モルディブ
モルドバ
モロッコ
モンゴル
モンテネグロ
モントセラト
ヨルダン
ラオス
ラトビア
リトアニア
リビア
リヒテンシュタイン
リベリア
ルーマニア
ルクセンブルク
ルワンダ
レソト
レバノン
レユニオン
ロシア連邦
英国
英領ヴァージン諸島
韓国
香港
西サハラ
赤道ギニア
台湾
中央アフリカ共和国
中国
東ティモール
南アフリカ
南スーダン
南極大陸
日本
米国
北マケドニア
北朝鮮

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Partnership Overview

Through this integration and real-time insights from Google Data Studio, users can visualize several dashboards to analyze their Cloudflare log data. They can generate charts and graphs through Google BigQuery, making log data available to the reporting engine. The integration supports pushing logs directly to Google Cloud Storage. Learn how to deploy Logpush via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API in our developer documentation.

logs illustration

Benefits

ABM - Stryker - Secure your AI initiatives with Cloudflare - 6 icons - Card 1 - Icon
Comprehensive insights

Filter key metrics (i.e. geography, IP, user agent, traffic type) around security, performance, and reliability for your websites and applications.

Time - Tile
Automate log data updates

Through Google BigQuery, log data will update every five minutes by default once Logpush is configured.

[Icon Tile] Documentation list - 50px
Create reports

Build customized log data reports for different fields based on the Cloudflare insights template with Google Data Studio.

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Get Cloudflare insights in your preferred analytics provider

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Google Cloud in this announcement blog post around our Analytics partners.

Learn More
Thumbnail - Report - Template 1 Graphs

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Enable Logpush to Google Cloud Storage

Learn how to enable Logpush directly to Google Cloud Storage via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Learn More
Thumbnail - Report - Template 3 Graphs

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Google Cloud integration overview

Learn how to analyze Cloudflare logs using Google Cloud.

Learn More