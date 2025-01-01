Cloudflare Workflows

Build durable multi-step applications on Cloudflare Workers with Workflows.

Workflows is a durable execution engine built on Cloudflare Workers. Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services.

WHY CLOUDFLARE WORKFLOWS
icon scale aqua
Scalable and fault-tolerant

Each workflow instance is isolated and automatically scales using Cloudflare’s globally distributed infrastructure.

Dollar
Optimized costs

Pay only for active compute time, not duration (wall time). Tailored for long-running & multi-step applications.

Network scale orange
Unified connectivity

Seamlessly integrate with other Cloudflare services and third-party APIs to create powerful & flexible multi-step applications.

Managed orchestration

Create multi-step applications including AI agents without the need to manage compute & storage infrastructure.

HOW IT WORKS

Automate and scale your Workflows

Cloudflare Workflows lets you easily build and manage complex, multi-step processes without the need to manage the underlying compute and storage infrastructure.

Learn how Workflows fits within your application

See developer docs

What our customers are saying

"Workflows has helped us drastically reduce the time we spent manually managing multi-step, durable execution of flows. It has simplified how our AI agents communicate, but it also preserved the benefits of their original design like data privacy, isolation, and concurrency management, while at the same time, keeping everything blazing fast."



CTO — Skyward.ai

Top Workflows use cases
Automating E-commerce Workflows

Trigger email reminders and manage cart abandonment sequences, ensuring timely customer engagement.

AI-Powered Customer Support

Integrate Cloudflare Workflows with AI agents to automate FAQs, issue resolution, and trigger workflows for backend systems, escalating to human agents when necessary.

Rotating arrows icon
Integrating Cloudflare with Twilio

Cloudflare Workflows can work with Twilio’s APIs to enable messaging, voice, video, and authentication features in your applications.

Resources

Slide 1 of 4
Documentation

Get familiar with Workflows by building your first AI agent on Cloudflare

Start building
Documentation

Use Workflows for e-commerce websites to trigger invoicing after customer check-out

See tutorial
Video

Learn how to receive, send text messages and phone calls via APIs and webhooks with Workflows.

See tutorial
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Blog

An in-depth breakdown on how Workflows simplifies orchestration

Read the blog
Blog thumbnail
Documentation

Get familiar with Workflows by building your first AI agent on Cloudflare

Start building
Documentation

Use Workflows for e-commerce websites to trigger invoicing after customer check-out

See tutorial
Video

Learn how to receive, send text messages and phone calls via APIs and webhooks with Workflows.

See tutorial
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Blog

An in-depth breakdown on how Workflows simplifies orchestration

Read the blog
Blog thumbnail
Documentation

Get familiar with Workflows by building your first AI agent on Cloudflare

Start building
Documentation

Use Workflows for e-commerce websites to trigger invoicing after customer check-out

See tutorial
Video

Learn how to receive, send text messages and phone calls via APIs and webhooks with Workflows.

See tutorial
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Blog

An in-depth breakdown on how Workflows simplifies orchestration

Read the blog
Blog thumbnail

Get Cloudflare Workflows for your enterprise

Try Workflows

入門

資源

解決方案

社群

支援

公司

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.隱私權原則使用條款報告網路安全問題信任與安全商標