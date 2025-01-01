Workflows is a durable execution engine built on Cloudflare Workers. Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services.
Each workflow instance is isolated and automatically scales using Cloudflare’s globally distributed infrastructure.
Pay only for active compute time, not duration (wall time). Tailored for long-running & multi-step applications.
Seamlessly integrate with other Cloudflare services and third-party APIs to create powerful & flexible multi-step applications.
Create multi-step applications including AI agents without the need to manage compute & storage infrastructure.
Cloudflare Workflows lets you easily build and manage complex, multi-step processes without the need to manage the underlying compute and storage infrastructure.
"Workflows has helped us drastically reduce the time we spent manually managing multi-step, durable execution of flows. It has simplified how our AI agents communicate, but it also preserved the benefits of their original design like data privacy, isolation, and concurrency management, while at the same time, keeping everything blazing fast."
CTO — Skyward.ai
Trigger email reminders and manage cart abandonment sequences, ensuring timely customer engagement.
Integrate Cloudflare Workflows with AI agents to automate FAQs, issue resolution, and trigger workflows for backend systems, escalating to human agents when necessary.
Cloudflare Workflows can work with Twilio’s APIs to enable messaging, voice, video, and authentication features in your applications.