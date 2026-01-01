Buy .net domains with no added fees
Launch your website or app on one of the most trusted TLDs on the Internet. Register .net domains with Cloudflare for fast performance, zero markups, and advanced DNS security.
Your .net domain secured by Cloudflare
Power global network and hosting services
Though it sometimes has other uses today, .net has signaled network infrastructure and connectivity since the early days of the web. Use a .net domain for your ISP, hosting service, or SaaS backend to signal reliability and technical depth to your users.
Build authority with technical portfolios
Developers and network engineers often choose .net to showcase backend projects and open-source tools. With Cloudflare, your portfolio benefits from the same DNS protections used by major enterprises.
Scale high-performance API infrastructure
Performance where it counts by hosting your API endpoints on a trusted .net domain. Cloudflare allows you to route API traffic through our global network, reducing latency and protecting your endpoints from abuse immediately upon registration.
Why register your .net domain with Cloudflare?
Transparent, markup-free registration
For anyone building a project, portfolio, or service, we provide .net domains at wholesale rates. No bait-and-switch renewal pricing — just honest, predictable costs for your projects.
Integrated security
Because .net domains often host APIs and backend services, built-in protection against domain hijacking is critical. With free DNSSEC and domain locking, Cloudflare ensures that infrastructure stays under your control.
Domain privacy for technical teams
Protect the information of your development team or organization. We provide free WHOIS privacy so your contact details are not harvested by data scrapers or used for social engineering attacks.
Integrated management
Manage your .net domain through a single dashboard or our robust API. With native integration into Cloudflare’s global network, your applications and services benefit from industry-leading performance and security.