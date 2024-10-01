Don’t lock yourself out of your own future. Cloudflare helps you move quickly and nimbly as the future of networking evolves.
Simple deployment, network resiliency, and quick innovation provide a stronger foundation for true transformation of networking, security, and applications.
When choosing Cloudflare over Zscaler, you will benefit from a network built to run every edge service on every server — globally. We bring the entire network to the cloud and enable Zero Trust with single-pass inspection, quickly connecting users, devices, workloads, offices, clouds, data centers, and resources, wherever they are located. It is easy to deploy and run, so you can take control and start modernizing your environment at your desired pace, without needing an infinite IT budget, a parade of expensive POCs, and multiple complex deployments to get there.
While Zero Trust principles remain the same across providers, implementation and ROI vary widely. Cloudflare uniformly connects and secures end-to-end using one network and control plane to provide a better experience for both your IT practitioners and end users.
Today, roughly 20% of all websites are routed through the Cloudflare network — using the same proxies that deliver Zero Trust for your business. Our end-to-end traffic automation ensures reliable and scalable network connectivity with consistent protection from any location.
Our future-proof architecture helps us build and ship very quickly — something we have established a solid reputation around. Check out our blog for proof! Pick a customer-led, agile provider with a lightning-fast rate of change to innovate new networking, security, and application capabilities.