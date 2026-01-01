Sign up

Providing internal access to contractors, partners, and other external users can create security risks and management headaches. Learn how Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud makes connecting third-party users to key apps and infrastructure secure and simple.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Avoid privilege creep

Protect critical resources and sensitive data by implementing least privilege access for external users based on Zero Trust principles.

Onboard and offboard faster

Avoid setting up VPN access or shipping out corporate devices. Now external users can authenticate with unmanaged devices through a simple, browser-based access flow.

Streamline management

Cut the time and costs of access management. Support for multiple identity providers enables you to provide third-party user access without provisioning corporate identities for single sign-on (SSO).

HOW IT WORKS

Manage third-party access confidently with granular security policies

Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service provides frictionless access for third-party users — with data controls all through the browser. You can enforce least privilege access for web apps and infrastructure (like RDP servers) without additional management overhead.

Explore a SASE reference architecture
Multiple identity sources

Avoid onboarding external users to your centralized identity provider. With ZTNA, you can use multiple sources of identity to grant user access for every app.

Existing identities

Enable contractors to bring existing identities from LinkedIn, GitHub, Google, or other providers for a seamless login experience.

Global traffic management icon
Clientless access

Simplify onboarding by avoiding endpoint software. Cloudflare’s reverse proxy offers secure clientless access to web apps and in-browser terminals, even on unmanaged devices.

DLP icon
Data protection

Enhance your third-party access implementation by adding clientless remote browser isolation (RBI) and data loss prevention (DLP) to further prevent risks of data exfiltration.

Canva uses Cloudflare to streamline access management

The Canva graphic design platform is used by tens of millions of people worldwide. As the company has hired more employees and outsourced more work to third-party developers, IT managers needed a better way to authenticate users and track app usage.

Canva adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to internal apps. The company has improved security, eliminated the inefficient use of shared passwords, and avoided development of an internal identity and access management system. Cloudflare Access has made employee and contractor onboarding and offboarding easier and more secure.


“Cloudflare Access saved us from having to develop our own identity and access management (IAM) system.”

— Head of Infrastructure, Canva

Ready to discuss your third-party access needs?

Contact us
WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies third-party access

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native services facilitates secure access to internal resources for external users without adding management burdens.

Ease of use orange
Simpler implementation

Add new apps and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.

Performance acceleration rocket orange
End user experience

Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.

Cloud multi orange
Agile architecture

Enhance your SASE implementation more efficiently with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.

Collapse - WEB APPROVED icon - orange
Converged protection

Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.

Resources

Blog

Learn about Cloudflare’s high-performance RDP proxy that provides clientless infrastructure access for unmanaged devices.

Read blog
Documentation

Walk through a series of modules that help you secure access to internal resources without a device client, step by step.

Get implementation guide
Webinar

See an extended demo of Cloudflare’s capabilities for securing clientless remote access for third-party contractors and employee BYOD.

Watch webinar on-demand
Secure third-party access FAQs

