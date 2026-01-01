Hack-to-Office (H2O)

Accelerate Your Innovation Pipeline.

Hack-to-Office (H2O) is a one-day internal hackathon, facilitated by expert Cloudflare developers, where we help your teams rapidly prototype and ship solutions. We partner with you to transform this event from a simple team-building exercise into a powerful engine for product development.

We provide the structure, technical expertise, and strategic alignment to ensure that in only a few hours, your teams don't just brainstorm, but build, document, and deliver tangible solutions to your company's most pressing challenges. You make the choice to have this on-site or host it virtually.

How it Works

  • (Planning) Align your hackathon with strategic goals: We start with an H2O strategy session with your team leads to determine what we’re building, define internal incentives/prizes, and nail down logistics to ensure the day is as productive as possible. We collaborate with your leadership to identify and frame challenges that directly support your strategic goals.
  • (Execution) Expert-led facilitation: A team of Cloudflare experts, including Developer Advocates and Solutions Engineers, will provide hands-on mentorship the day of. We help your teams scope their MVPs, navigate technical hurdles, and optimize their projects on the Cloudflare stack to ensure momentum never stalls from the first line of code to the final presentation.
  • (Retrospective) Measure impact & define next steps: We’ll put together a comprehensive impact report summarizing the projects built, a cut and edited video of the day and a retrospective meeting for any follow up action items.

Fill out the form to schedule a complimentary discovery call. We'll outline a custom hackathon plan that aligns with your company's goals and helps you ship your next internal product.

Register here
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