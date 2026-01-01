Hack-to-Office (H2O)

Accelerate Your Innovation Pipeline.

Hack-to-Office (H2O) is a one-day internal hackathon, facilitated by expert Cloudflare developers, where we help your teams rapidly prototype and ship solutions. We partner with you to transform this event from a simple team-building exercise into a powerful engine for product development.

We provide the structure, technical expertise, and strategic alignment to ensure that in only a few hours, your teams don't just brainstorm, but build, document, and deliver tangible solutions to your company's most pressing challenges. You make the choice to have this on-site or host it virtually.

How it Works

  • (Planning) Align your hackathon with strategic goals: We start with an H2O strategy session with your team leads to determine what we’re building, define internal incentives/prizes, and nail down logistics to ensure the day is as productive as possible. We collaborate with your leadership to identify and frame challenges that directly support your strategic goals.
  • (Execution) Expert-led facilitation: A team of Cloudflare experts, including Developer Advocates and Solutions Engineers, will provide hands-on mentorship the day of. We help your teams scope their MVPs, navigate technical hurdles, and optimize their projects on the Cloudflare stack to ensure momentum never stalls from the first line of code to the final presentation.
  • (Retrospective) Measure impact & define next steps: We’ll put together a comprehensive impact report summarizing the projects built, a cut and edited video of the day and a retrospective meeting for any follow up action items.

Fill out the form to schedule a complimentary discovery call. We'll outline a custom hackathon plan that aligns with your company's goals and helps you ship your next internal product.

Register here
Selecciona tu categoría laboral...*
Colaborador individual
Directivo de alto nivel
Director
Estudiante
Gerente
Otros
Vicepresidente
Selecciona tu función laboral... *
DevOps
Ejecutivo
Estudiante
Finanzas/Compras
Infraestructura
Ingeniería
Otros
Prensa/Medios
Producto
Red
Seguridad
TI
Ventas/Marketing
Selecciona tu país...
Afganistán
Albania
Alemania
Andorra
Angola
Anguila
Antártida
Antigua República Yugoslava de Macedonia
Antigua y Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argelia
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaiyán
Bahamas
Bangladés
Barbados
Baréin
Bélgica
Belice
Benín
Bermudas
Bielorrusia
Birmania
Bonaire, San Eustaquio y Saba
Bosnia y Herzegovina
Botsuana
Brasil
Brunéi Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Bután
Cabo Verde
Camboya
Camerún
Canadá
Catar
Chad
Chile
China
Chipre
Ciudad del Vaticano
Colombia
Comoras
Congo
Corea del Norte
Corea del Sur
Costa de Marfil
Costa Rica
Croacia
Cuba
Curazao
Dinamarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egipto
El Salvador
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Eritrea
Eslovaquia
Eslovenia
España
Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia
Estados Unidos
Estonia
Etiopía
Federación de Rusia
Filipinas
Finlandia
Fiyi
Francia
Gabón
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Gibraltar
Granada
Grecia
Groenlandia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guayana Francesa
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea Ecuatorial
Guinea-Bisáu
Guyana
Haití
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungría
India
Indonesia
Irak
Irán
Irlanda
Isla Bouvet
Isla de Man
Isla de Navidad
Isla Norfolk
Islandia
Islas Åland
Islas Caimán
Islas Cocos (Keeling)
Islas Cook
Islas Feroe
Islas Georgias del Sur y Sandwich del Sur
Islas Heard y McDonald
Islas Malvinas
Islas Pitcairn
Islas Salomón
Islas Turcas y Caicos
Islas Vírgenes Británicas
Israel
Italia
Jamaica
Japón
Jersey
Jordania
Kazajistán
Kenia
Kirguistán
Kiribati
Kuwait
Lesoto
Letonia
Líbano
Liberia
Libia
Liechtenstein
Lituania
Luxemburgo
Macao
Madagascar
Malasia
Malaui
Maldivas
Mali
Malta
Marruecos
Martinica
Mauricio
Mauritania
Mayotte
México
Mónaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambique
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicaragua
Níger
Nigeria
Niue
Noruega
Nueva Caledonia
Nueva Zelanda
Omán
Países Bajos
Pakistán
Palestina
Panamá
Papúa Nueva Guinea
Paraguay
Perú
Polinesia Francesa
Polonia
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Reino Unido
República Bolivariana de Venezuela
República Centroafricana
República Checa
República de Moldavia
República Democrática del Congo
República Democrática Popular Lao
República Dominicana
República Unida de Tanzania
Reunión
Ruanda
Rumanía
Sáhara Occidental
Samoa
San Bartolomé
San Cristóbal y Nieves
San Marino
San Martín (Países Bajos)
San Martín (parte francesa)
San Pedro y Miquelón
San Vicente y las Granadinas
Santa Elena, Ascensión y Tristán de Acuña
Santa Lucía
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leona
Singapur
Siria
Somalia
Sri Lanka
Suazilandia
Sudáfrica
Sudán
Sudán del Sur
Suecia
Suiza
Surinam
Svalbard y Jan Mayen
Tailandia
Taiwán
Tayikistán
Territorio Británico del Océano Índico
Territorios Australes Franceses
Timor Oriental
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad y Tobago
Túnez
Turkmenistán
Turquía
Tuvalu
Ucrania
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistán
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis y Futuna
Yemen
Yibuti
Zambia
Zimbabue
Which themes are you interested in?
Do you want to host this on-site or virtually?

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.


Due to our team's limited bandwidth, requests are subject to an approval process.