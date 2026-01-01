Watch this security briefing to:

Identify the characteristics of COVID-19 phishing attacks and the key attributes that make them effective

Understand how these email- and web-based attacks can be blocked preemptively, before they cause harm

Develop a strategy that enables SOC teams to focus on the most critical cybersecurity threats during this crisis

Area 1 Security is now part of Cloudflare, called Cloudflare Cloud Email Security. This briefing was issued in advance of Cloudflare's acquisition of Area 1 Security on April 1, 2022.