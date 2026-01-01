Buy .xyz domains with no added fees
Register a .xyz domain with Cloudflare for transparent, at-cost pricing and automatic integration with the Cloudflare connectivity cloud.
Your .xyz domain secured by Cloudflare
Launch a decentralized web project
Use a .xyz domain for blockchain and Web3 projects. Cloudflare helps you maintain control of your infrastructure with enterprise-grade security features and access controls, plus gateways for Web3 and Ethereum apps.
Build a creative portfolio
Host your .xyz domain on the Cloudflare network to ensure your creative work and developer tools load quickly and reliably for users worldwide.
Deploy a modern startup
Registering a .xyz domain provides a memorable alternative for modern businesses. Cloudflare offers transparent pricing and powerful security from day one, allowing founders to focus on building their projects.
Why register your .xyz domain with Cloudflare?
Wholesale rates for innovators
Cloudflare offers domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices, with no additional markups. This helps keep your long-term infrastructure costs predictable.
Enterprise-grade security by default
Every domain registered with Cloudflare comes with built-in security features. Free Universal SSL/TLS encryption and DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) ensure your visitors connect safely.
WHOIS privacy protection
Cloudflare redacts personal contact information from public records. Free WHOIS privacy helps keep your engineering and founding teams free from unsolicited outreach.
No upsells or hidden fees
Cloudflare offers straightforward pricing. Unlike other registrars, Cloudflare never uses upsells or hidden fees, so you can register your domain with confidence.