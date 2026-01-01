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Buy .xyz domains with no added fees

Register a .xyz domain with Cloudflare for transparent, at-cost pricing and automatic integration with the Cloudflare connectivity cloud.

Your .xyz domain secured by Cloudflare

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Launch a decentralized web project

Use a .xyz domain for blockchain and Web3 projects. Cloudflare helps you maintain control of your infrastructure with enterprise-grade security features and access controls, plus gateways for Web3 and Ethereum apps.

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Build a creative portfolio

Host your .xyz domain on the Cloudflare network to ensure your creative work and developer tools load quickly and reliably for users worldwide.

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Deploy a modern startup

Registering a .xyz domain provides a memorable alternative for modern businesses. Cloudflare offers transparent pricing and powerful security from day one, allowing founders to focus on building their projects.

Why register your .xyz domain with Cloudflare?

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Wholesale rates for innovators

Cloudflare offers domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices, with no additional markups. This helps keep your long-term infrastructure costs predictable.

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Enterprise-grade security by default

Every domain registered with Cloudflare comes with built-in security features. Free Universal SSL/TLS encryption and DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) ensure your visitors connect safely.

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WHOIS privacy protection

Cloudflare redacts personal contact information from public records. Free WHOIS privacy helps keep your engineering and founding teams free from unsolicited outreach.

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No upsells or hidden fees

Cloudflare offers straightforward pricing. Unlike other registrars, Cloudflare never uses upsells or hidden fees, so you can register your domain with confidence.

Frequently asked questions