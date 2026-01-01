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Buy .shop domains with no added fees

Register a .shop domain with Cloudflare to benefit from at-cost pricing while accelerating your digital storefront.

Your .shop domain secured by Cloudflare

Cloud de sécurité IA
Launch an ecommerce business

Use a .shop domain to clearly communicate that your website is a retail destination, helping customers find your products faster.

Recherche de domaine
Deploy seasonal retail campaigns

Create dedicated landing pages for product drops or holiday sales. Cloudflare Pages allows you to move from an idea to a live storefront on the global edge network quickly.

Connexion sécurisée à Internet
Build an online marketplace

Run your digital marketplace on a secure .shop domain. Cloudflare accelerates your site to ensure your customers experience fast, seamless checkout processes.

Why register your .shop domain with Cloudflare?

Icône Développer
Wholesale rates for retailers

Cloudflare provides domains at the registry wholesale price, ensuring more of your budget goes toward marketing your products rather than administrative overhead.

Coche Protection Security Shield — Icône
Secure checkout experiences

Protect your business transactions with free SSL and DNSSEC. Our security features help ensure that you can process payments safely.

Security Shield — Icône
Resilient global reach

Ensure your store remains online during high-traffic shopping events. By hosting your domain on the Cloudflare network, you access the performance and reliability services used by major enterprises.

Icône, tuile, avantages, salaire
Integrated management

Manage your domain through a single dashboard or our robust API. With native integration into the Cloudflare global network, your applications and services benefit from industry-leading performance and security.

Frequently asked questions