Buy .shop domains with no added fees
Register a .shop domain with Cloudflare to benefit from at-cost pricing while accelerating your digital storefront.
Your .shop domain secured by Cloudflare
Launch an ecommerce business
Use a .shop domain to clearly communicate that your website is a retail destination, helping customers find your products faster.
Deploy seasonal retail campaigns
Create dedicated landing pages for product drops or holiday sales. Cloudflare Pages allows you to move from an idea to a live storefront on the global edge network quickly.
Build an online marketplace
Run your digital marketplace on a secure .shop domain. Cloudflare accelerates your site to ensure your customers experience fast, seamless checkout processes.
Why register your .shop domain with Cloudflare?
Wholesale rates for retailers
Cloudflare provides domains at the registry wholesale price, ensuring more of your budget goes toward marketing your products rather than administrative overhead.
Secure checkout experiences
Protect your business transactions with free SSL and DNSSEC. Our security features help ensure that you can process payments safely.
Resilient global reach
Ensure your store remains online during high-traffic shopping events. By hosting your domain on the Cloudflare network, you access the performance and reliability services used by major enterprises.
Integrated management
Manage your domain through a single dashboard or our robust API. With native integration into the Cloudflare global network, your applications and services benefit from industry-leading performance and security.