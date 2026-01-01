Buy .info domains with no added fees
Register a .info domain with Cloudflare to distribute your content securely and affordably.
Your .info domain secured by Cloudflare
Host global information portals
Use a .info domain to host educational resources, public service announcements, or community wikis.
Build comprehensive databases
Deploy searchable databases or public records on a .info domain. Cloudflare accelerates your website with a global network, ensuring users can retrieve your information quickly from any location.
Create product documentation hubs
Use a .info domain to separate your technical support documentation from your main marketing site. This creates a clean, organized experience for users seeking help with your products or services.
Why register your .info domain with Cloudflare?
At-cost pricing for knowledge sharing
Cloudflare provides domains at the registry wholesale price, ensuring more of your budget goes toward researching and building your content.
Included security for .info domains
Cloudflare includes SSL and DNSSEC for free for all domains, so that website visitors know they can trust your web property.
Automatic WHOIS privacy
We provide free WHOIS privacy to redact personal contact information. This helps protect the researchers, authors, and administrators running your .info site from unwanted messages and spam.
Integrated management
Manage your domain through a single dashboard or our robust API. With native integration into the Cloudflare network, your applications benefit from industry-leading performance and security services.