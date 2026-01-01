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Buy .info domains with no added fees

Register a .info domain with Cloudflare to distribute your content securely and affordably.

Your .info domain secured by Cloudflare

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Host global information portals

Use a .info domain to host educational resources, public service announcements, or community wikis.

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Build comprehensive databases

Deploy searchable databases or public records on a .info domain. Cloudflare accelerates your website with a global network, ensuring users can retrieve your information quickly from any location.

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Create product documentation hubs

Use a .info domain to separate your technical support documentation from your main marketing site. This creates a clean, organized experience for users seeking help with your products or services.

Why register your .info domain with Cloudflare?

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At-cost pricing for knowledge sharing

Cloudflare provides domains at the registry wholesale price, ensuring more of your budget goes toward researching and building your content.

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Included security for .info domains

Cloudflare includes SSL and DNSSEC for free for all domains, so that website visitors know they can trust your web property.

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Automatic WHOIS privacy

We provide free WHOIS privacy to redact personal contact information. This helps protect the researchers, authors, and administrators running your .info site from unwanted messages and spam.

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Integrated management

Manage your domain through a single dashboard or our robust API. With native integration into the Cloudflare network, your applications benefit from industry-leading performance and security services.

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