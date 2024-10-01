Permissible uses

References in text form to Cloudflare products and services

You are permitted to use Cloudflare trademarks in word form only (word marks, not logos) to identify Cloudflare products or services, subject to the use guidelines below. Use of the Cloudflare logos (other than the use of Web Badges described below) requires our written permission.



References to Cloudflare, Inc. as a company

Cloudflare, Inc. is a company/trade name. You are permitted to reference Cloudflare, Inc. as a company in written materials by first using the full trade name with the incorporated designation (i.e., “Cloudflare, Inc.”), followed by Cloudflare (omitting the “Inc.” designation) in subsequent references in the same publication. When referring to Cloudflare as a company, do not use the ® symbol with “Cloudflare.”



Use of web badges by Cloudflare customers

You may use Cloudflare web badges to tell your visitors that your website is protected and accelerated by Cloudflare services. You can obtain Cloudflare web badges from this page. Please do not alter Cloudflare web badges in any way (e.g., stretched out, different colors, etc).



Use of Cloudflare trademarks by authorized resellers and partners

If you are Cloudflare’s authorized reseller or partner and your agreement with us allows you to use Cloudflare trademarks, you must follow the requirements specified in your agreement. If you have not been provided with special trademark usage guidelines with your agreement, please follow the guidelines below.

Please note that resale of Cloudflare services requires a reseller agreement with Cloudflare. If you are not an authorized reseller or partner, you are not allowed to indicate, or use Cloudflare trademarks to indicate, that you are a Cloudflare reseller or partner.



Use of Cloudflare trademarks by Cloudflare suppliers and vendors

Suppliers and vendors to Cloudflare are not allowed to use Cloudflare trademarks in connection with the products and services provided to Cloudflare without our written permission. Please contact your Cloudflare representative with any questions regarding the approval process. If you have Cloudflare’s written permission to use Cloudflare trademarks, you must follow the guidelines below unless you have been provided with special trademark usage guidelines in writing.