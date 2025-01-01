Security, Performance, and Reliability - all in one package

Argo Smart Routing

Argo is a service that uses optimized routes across the Cloudflare network to deliver responses to your users more quickly, reliably, and securely. Argo includes: Smart Routing and Tiered Caching.

Starting at $5 per month
Load Balancing

Load Balancing safeguards from service disruptions with local and global traffic load balancing, geographic routing, server health checks, and failover, ensuring the continuous availability of your critical resources.

Starting at $5 per month
Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare.

Starting at $10 per month
Cloudflare One SASE Solution
Access

Cloudflare Access protects internal resources by securing, authenticating and monitoring access per-user and by application.

Starting at $3 per month
Stream

Cloudflare Stream makes video storage, encoding, and playback easy. Start for $5 per month for 1,000 minutes of video stored. Or, with a Pro or Business Plan, you get 100 free minutes of video storage and 10,000 minutes of video delivery every month included with your plan.

Starting at $5 per month. 100 minutes of video stored included with Pro and Business plans
Cloudflare Registrar

You pay what we pay — you won’t find better value. Cloudflare Registrar securely registers and manages your domain names with transparent, no-markup pricing that eliminates surprise renewal fees and hidden add-on charges.

Starting at $7.85
Workers

Cloudflare Workers lets developers deploy serverless code written in JavaScript, Rust, C, and C++ to Cloudflare's edge, closer to the end user.

Video Streaming

Cloudflare Stream makes streaming high quality video at scale, easy and affordable.

Starting at $5 per month
Automatic Platform Optimization
Automatic Platform Optimization

Optimize your WordPress site by switching to a single plugin for CDN, intelligent caching, and other key WordPress optimizations with Cloudflare's Automatic Platform Optimization (APO). Turn it on and go (up to 300% faster).

From $5/mo with Free Plan. Included with Pro, Biz, and Ent plans.
Cloudflare Images

Store, resize, and optimize images at scale with Cloudflare Images

Starting at $5 per month
Cache Reserve

Improve cache hit ratios by automatically storing all cacheable files in Cloudflare's persistent object storage buckets and eliminate egress costs while saving your origin servers from unnecessary requests, ensuring faster performance and a better user experience.

Learn more
Cost based on total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data.
