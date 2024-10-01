Cloudflare Stream

Serverless live and on-demand video streaming

Upload, store, encode, and deliver live and on-demand video with one API. Stream comes with unlimited video storage and low-latency delivery — with no format, protocol, or encoding expertise required by your development team.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE STREAM
Unified and simplified infrastructure

Store and deliver video from a single pipeline. Stream automatically handles codecs, protocols, and bitrate, freeing up your team to focus on other projects.

Cost-effective, low-latency video delivery

With Stream, you pay only for the minutes of video delivered and stored — with no additional charges for encoding or bandwidth.

Icon of a graph going up
Custom video editing and analytics

Stream lets you add multilingual captions, apply custom watermarks, and clip videos without re-uploading. It also offers detailed analytics, breaking down metrics per creator.

HOW IT WORKS

End-to-end global video storage and delivery

Cost effective video delivery

Cloudflare Stream allows you to build, deliver, store, and analyze live and on-demand video features from a single platform, without the need to configure or maintain infrastructure.

Stream delivers your video content from 330+ data centers worldwide, ensuring that your users get the fastest, highest-quality playback and streaming options from any location.

Cost effective video delivery

Streamline your video infrastructure

Learn more

What our customers are saying

"Video is incredibly important to us and our community. Cloudflare Stream makes it easy for us to show off our game and distribute videos without having to build our own streaming solution from scratch."

Director of ITHypixel

Top Stream use cases

Use Stream to build your own video features in websites and native applications, from simple playback to an entire video platform

Deliver better video experiences

Stream automatically encodes and delivers video at the ideal quality for live and on-demand streams — on websites, dedicated streaming devices, and native iOS and Android applications.

Control access by location and IP

Enable private, authenticated, or time-bound access to paid content, and restrict downloads on a per-video basis.

User blue
Manage user-generated content

Let your users upload videos directly to Stream with unique, one-time upload URLs, and track video analytics for each creator.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

See case studies

Take control of your video infrastructure

Get started

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark