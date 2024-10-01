Reduced Microsoft Azure Compute Hours and Cost

Cloudflare’s content delivery network caches content on your website or application, across our global network spanning 330 cities, saving you bandwidth and protecting your origin servers at the same time. On average, Cloudflare customers see a 60% reduction in bandwidth usage, resulting in massive savings on your Microsoft Azure compute bill.

Improved Performance and Availability

Cloudflare’s global Anycast content delivery network (CDN), which spans 330 cities, reduces the latency of your Azure-hosted website or application by caching static content and delivering it to your visitors based on location. Cloudflare’s DNS is powered by the same network as our CDN, resolving domains with the same data centers that cache our users’ content, making us the fastest and most reliable DNS provider globally.

Protection from Volumetric DDoS Attacks

Cloudflare’s advanced DDoS protection assists enterprises in protecting their Azure-hosted websites and applications from high-volume layer 3, 4 and 7 DDoS attacks. Cloudflare’s global Anycast network provides 296 Tbps of capacity, ensuring protection against the largest of attacks. During the winter of 2016, Cloudflare mitigated the largest layer 3 DDoS attack to date.

Protection from Application Layer 7 Attacks

Cloudflare’s web application firewall (WAF) is built to protect your Microsoft Azure hosted website or application from malicious web application attacks, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and comment spam. Cloudflare’s WAF engine runs the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set by default, ensuring protection against the OWASP Top 10 most common vulnerabilities. Cloudflare built rulesets for specific content management systems, scripting languages, and web applications are also included by default.

Cloudflare’s WAF intelligently learns from the millions of Internet properties on our network — from the smallest of web properties to the largest enterprises. We make it effortless to customize the WAF by writing your own rules, extending your protection even further.