Bandwidth Alliance

Cloud providers partner to reduce data transfer fees

The Bandwidth Alliance is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to discounting or waiving data transfer (also known as bandwidth) fees for shared customers.

Our Partners

Our partners have all committed to discounting their customers' data transfer fees. Click on each partner to learn more about their offer details, including an estimate of when you will begin to see savings. Most partners' systems are live today while some are planning to go live in the near future.

Introducing the Bandwidth Alliance: sharing the benefits of interconnected networks

Learn how Cloudflare partnered with select providers to reduce data transfer (egress) fees for mutual customers.

The Bandwidth Alliance charges forward with new partners - Alibaba, Zenlayer, and Cherry Servers

Learn how the Bandwidth Alliance expanded with additional partnerships to help mutual customers save on egress fees.

Cloudflare and Oracle join forces to help eliminate data transfer fees and ease path to multi-cloud

Learn how Cloudflare and Oracle joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.

Cloudflare partners with Tencent Cloud to further expand Bandwidth Alliance

Learn how Cloudflare and Tencent Cloud joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.

