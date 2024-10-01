The Bandwidth Alliance is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to discounting or waiving data transfer (also known as bandwidth) fees for shared customers.
Interested in using the Bandwidth Alliance?
Read our blog: Cloudflare providers partner to reduce transfer fees
Learn how Cloudflare partnered with select providers to reduce data transfer (egress) fees for mutual customers.
Learn how the Bandwidth Alliance expanded with additional partnerships to help mutual customers save on egress fees.
Learn how Cloudflare and Oracle joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.
Learn how Cloudflare and Tencent Cloud joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.