Cloudflare + Oracle Cloud
Cloudflare and Oracle partner to reduce data transfer fees
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is an IaaS that provides on-premises high-performance computing power to meet the demands of high-growth cloud and enterprise companies. OCI delivers real-time elastic scalability for cloud native and enterprise application workloads by combining Oracle’s autonomous services and integrated security with robust support for enterprise applications. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.
Tired of paying cloud egress fees?
Unlike other Cloud providers, Oracle Cloud's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and not charge high Egress fees. We enable businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate and improve their efficiencies. That’s why we are proud to join the Bandwidth Alliance and enable cost savings for our mutual customers with Cloudflare, furthering our shared goal of helping to build a better Internet for all.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
Customers can now choose OCI Object Storage and Cloudflare products and services with zero egress fees
Save on egress fees and gain additional choices and flexibility to support your multi-cloud infrastructure with Oracle and Cloudflare. Traffic delivered to users via Cloudflare is carried privately and securely between Cloudflare’s and Oracle’s network via private interconnections, internet exchanges with private peering, and public peering links.
Why use Cloudflare with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure?
Pay zero egress by choosing Cloudflare with OCI Object Storage.
Get closer to your end-users using the Cloudflare global cloud network spanning 330+ cities in 125+ countries.
Protect your Oracle deployment with enterprise-grade security without sacrificing web performance.
Leverage deeply integrated products for faster network routing, serverless computing, content acceleration, DDoS protection, and more — all from one provider.
What our partners are saying
"Providing customers choice in their cloud journey has always been a focus of OCI. We are proud to partner with Cloudflare to help our customers to build and run a wide range of applications on our secure and high-performance cloud infrastructure with no taxation on their data to use partner services like Cloudflare."
Clay Magouyrk
Executive Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Cloudflare and Oracle join forces to help eliminate data transfer fees and ease path to multi-cloud
Learn how Cloudflare and Oracle joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.