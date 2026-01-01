Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Oracle Cloud

Cloudflare and Oracle partner to reduce data transfer fees

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is an IaaS that provides on-premises high-performance computing power to meet the demands of high-growth cloud and enterprise companies. OCI delivers real-time elastic scalability for cloud native and enterprise application workloads by combining Oracle’s autonomous services and integrated security with robust support for enterprise applications. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.

Contact us

Commitment

Tired of paying cloud egress fees?

Unlike other Cloud providers, Oracle Cloud's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and not charge high Egress fees. We enable businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate and improve their efficiencies. That’s why we are proud to join the Bandwidth Alliance and enable cost savings for our mutual customers with Cloudflare, furthering our shared goal of helping to build a better Internet for all.

Bandwidth illustration
Argo - How it works - image

Bandwidth Alliance Pricing

Customers can now choose OCI Object Storage and Cloudflare products and services with zero egress fees

Save on egress fees and gain additional choices and flexibility to support your multi-cloud infrastructure with Oracle and Cloudflare. Traffic delivered to users via Cloudflare is carried privately and securely between Cloudflare’s and Oracle’s network via private interconnections, internet exchanges with private peering, and public peering links.

Why use Cloudflare with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure?

Price

Pay zero egress by choosing Cloudflare with OCI Object Storage.

Network virtual backbone tile - Icon

Get closer to your end-users using the Cloudflare global cloud network spanning 330+ cities in 125+ countries.

Search - Icon

Protect your Oracle deployment with enterprise-grade security without sacrificing web performance.

Threat protection icon left

Leverage deeply integrated products for faster network routing, serverless computing, content acceleration, DDoS protection, and more — all from one provider.

What our partners are saying

ZT Access - Testimonial - Content - image
Oracle Cloud loud

"Providing customers choice in their cloud journey has always been a focus of OCI. We are proud to partner with Cloudflare to help our customers to build and run a wide range of applications on our secure and high-performance cloud infrastructure with no taxation on their data to use partner services like Cloudflare."

Clay Magouyrk
Executive Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Resources

Thumbnail - Report - Template 3 Graphs

LINK

Cloudflare and Oracle join forces to help eliminate data transfer fees and ease path to multi-cloud

Learn how Cloudflare and Oracle joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.

Learn more