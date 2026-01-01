Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is an IaaS that provides on-premises high-performance computing power to meet the demands of high-growth cloud and enterprise companies. OCI delivers real-time elastic scalability for cloud native and enterprise application workloads by combining Oracle’s autonomous services and integrated security with robust support for enterprise applications. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.
Tired of paying cloud egress fees?
Unlike other Cloud providers, Oracle Cloud's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and not charge high Egress fees. We enable businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate and improve their efficiencies. That’s why we are proud to join the Bandwidth Alliance and enable cost savings for our mutual customers with Cloudflare, furthering our shared goal of helping to build a better Internet for all.
Customers can now choose OCI Object Storage and Cloudflare products and services with zero egress fees
Save on egress fees and gain additional choices and flexibility to support your multi-cloud infrastructure with Oracle and Cloudflare. Traffic delivered to users via Cloudflare is carried privately and securely between Cloudflare’s and Oracle’s network via private interconnections, internet exchanges with private peering, and public peering links.
Learn how Cloudflare and Oracle joined forces to waive bandwidth fees for mutual customers.