Cloudflare DNS vs. Google Cloud DNS

Cloudflare DNS is an authoritative DNS service that offers significantly better query response performance than Google Cloud DNS. Coupling that performance with robust security and unparalleled redundancy, Cloudflare DNS is a better choice for most organizations.
Accelerate web experiences with Cloudflare:
The Cloudflare DNS query speed is more than 3x faster than that of Google Cloud DNS. Faster queries mean better web experiences for users.
Cloudflare enables DNS resolution in any of Cloudflare’s 330 data center locations — far more locations than what Google offers. Greater redundancy equals better uptime.
Cloudflare DNS customers can access key, built-in security capabilities, including DDoS mitigation, one-click DNSSEC, and email security.
Cloudflare DNS is a key offering in Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud — a unified platform of cloud-native services that facilitates fast, secure connections among users, websites, and infrastructure. The platform is built on a global network that spans more than 330 cities around the world.
The Cloudflare authoritative DNS service enables your organization to benefit from exceptional performance, high availability, and robust security no matter where you and your users are located.