AI Security for Apps

Protect your AI applications from abuse and keep AI behavior in-policy

Confidently deploy AI with AI Security for Apps (formerly Firewall for AI). Secure any public-facing AI apps and agents against threats like prompt injections, jailbreaking, unsafe topics, and other AI-native risks. Discover shadow AI in your environment, prevent data leakage, and keep interactions in-policy.

Take a self-guided tour
Firewall for AI

Benefits of AI Security for Apps

Chat social
Model-agnostic AI security

Protect interactions with any AI model, wherever it is hosted–no vendor lock-in, full flexibility to innovate.

AI security without performance tradeoffs
AI security without performance tradeoffs

Run detections closest to the end-user, leveraging our hyper-distributed GPU cloud.

Search - Icon
Identify shadow AI

Automatically discover AI endpoints across your web properties, so your developers can launch AI projects securely.

threat icon
Integrated app and AI security

Combine AI-specific signals with powerful detections from across the Cloudflare platform to stop multi-layered threats.

How it works

Protect AI applications at the edge

AI Security for Apps leverages Cloudflare’s global network to analyze and filter traffic to your AI applications in real time. Inspect incoming requests to identify and block threats before they reach your application. Running detections at the edge means there’s no latency penalty to filter malicious traffic.

firewall for ai

Watch a short video to learn more about AI Security for Apps

ANALYST RECOGNITION

What top analysts say

Analyst image - Forrester
Cloudflare named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025” report
Read the report  
Analyst Image - Gartner
Cloudflare named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud-Native Application Platforms
Read the report  

What our customers are saying

AI Security for Apps testimonial
Newfold

Most of Newfold Digital's teams are putting in their own Generative AI safeguards, but everybody is innovating so quickly that there are inevitably going to be some gaps eventually. AI Security for Apps is a unified security layer that can automatically discover, label, and protect all of the AI endpoints we use across all these projects to serve as a fail safe.

Systems Architect

Top Firewall for AI use cases

Eyeball Tile - Icon
Discover shadow AI endpoints

Identify and label LLM-powered API endpoints continuously, surfacing shadow AI.

Scope target - Icon
Stop abuse against AI

Prevent users, attackers, and bots from misusing or abusing your AI apps and agents.

fire
Keep behavior in-policy

Avoid brand reputation risk by preventing AI from going “off script."

Explore more use cases

Helping organizations worldwide optimize and secure their applications

See case studies

Resources

Cloudflare product briefs resource-hub - Card 6 - Title

Product brief

AI Security for Apps product brief
Get the product brief  
Ebook thumbnail - version 1

Ebook

Modernizing security for the AI era
Read the eBook  
Video thumbnail

Video

Protect AI-powered apps with Cloudflare
Watch the video  
Virtual workshop thumbnail

Tour

AI Security for Apps guided tour
See the product in action  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

Article

What is shadow AI?
Read more  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

Article

How to prevent prompt injection
Read more  
Insights - thumbnail 2

Infographic

Accelerate AI adoption with security by design
Review infographic  
firewall for ai tile

Get started with AI security today

