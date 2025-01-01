Under DDoS Attack?

Get immediate help to bring your website and network back online
  • Fast onboarding: Measure deployment time in minutes and hours, not days or weeks. Our expert team is on standby to help bring your website and network back online immediately
  • Unmetered robust DDoS protection: Over 280 Tbps of mitigation capacity ensures your website/ network remains online — regardless of the size or sophistication of the attack
  • 24/7/365 support: Our Enterprise plan customers get access to 24/7/365 support via chat, email, and phone for immediate help with customization or any issues

Cyber Emergency Hotline: +1 (866)-325-4810

Activate DDoS Protection. Get These Benefits Within a Few Minutes

Protection against DDoS attacks of any size or kind
Mitigates both low-and-slow and volumetric attacks
24/7/365 support backed by our team of security experts
Threat intelligence harnessed from the network effect of millions of Internet properties on Cloudflare
Predictable, flat pricing regardless of attack size or duration
100% uptime guarantee with 25x reimbursement SLA
Anycast DNS and BGP based DDoS Protection
Global, distributed network spanning 330 cities
Integrated fast performance over the Cloudflare network

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
LabCorp logo
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

1. Gartner “Solution Comparison for DDoS Cloud Scrubbing Centers,” Thomas Lintemuth, Patrick Hevesi, Sushil Aryal, 16 April 2020. Gartner subscribers access the report at: https://www.gartner.com/document/3983636

2. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment, by Martha Vazquez, March 2019, IDC #US43699318. Access the report at https://www.cloudflare.com/lp/idc-ddos-marketscape/

3. Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021, Forrester Research, Inc., March 3, 2021. Access the report at https://www.cloudflare.com/forrester-wave-ddos-mitigation-2021/

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark