Está sob ataque de DDoS?

Receba ajuda imediata para colocar sites ou redes on-line novamente
  • Integração rápida: meça o tempo de implantação em minutos e horas, não em dias ou semanas. Nossa esquipe de especialistas fica de sobreaviso para ajudar a colocar seu site ou sua rede on-line imediatamente.
  • Proteção contra DDoS robusta e ilimitada: Mais de 280 Tbps de capacidade de mitigação, garantem que seu site/rede permaneça on-line, independentemente do tamanho ou da sofisticação do ataque
  • Suporte 24 horas todos os dias: Com nosso plano Enterprise, os clientes têm acesso ao suporte 24 horas todos os dias. Seja por chat, e-mail ou telefone, para ajuda imediata tanto para problemas de customização como para qualquer outro problema.

Linha direta de emergência cibernética: +55 (11) 3230 4523

Ative a Proteção contra DDoS. Aproveite estes benefícios em questão de minutos

Proteção contra ataques DDoS de qualquer tipo ou tamanho
Mitigação de ataques volumétricos pequenos e lentos
Suporte ininterrupto mantido pela nossa equipe de especialistas em segurança
Inteligência contra ameaças extraída do efeito de Rede de milhões de ativos da internet na Cloudflare
Preços previsíveis e fixos, independentemente do tamanho ou da duração do ataque
Garantia de 100% de tempo de atividade com SLA que prevê reembolso de 25 vezes o valor pago
DNS e BGP Anycast com Proteção contra DDoS
Rede global distribuída abrangendo 330 cidades
Performance rápida e integrada na Rede da Cloudflare

Considerada confiável por milhões de ativos da internet

