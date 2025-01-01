DDoS攻撃にお困りですか？

Webサイトとネットワークをオンラインに戻すための即時のサポート
  • 迅速なオンボーディング： デプロイメントにかかる時間は分単位や時間単位で、日単位や週単位ではありません。当社の専門家チームが待機し、お客様のWebサイトやネットワークがすぐオンラインに戻るよう支援します。
  • 定額制の堅牢なDDoS攻撃対策： 軽減のための容量は280Tbps以上で、攻撃の規模や洗練度に関わらず、お客様のWebサイトやネットワークをオンライン状態に維持します。
  • 年中無休24時間体制のサポート： Enterpriseプランをご利用のお客様は、チャット、メール、電話による年中無休24時間体制のサポートにアクセスでき、カスタマイゼーションやその他あらゆる問題に関して即座に支援が受けられます。

サイバー攻撃緊急対応ホットライン：050-1791-1110

DDoS攻撃対策を有効にする。数分以内に次の利点が得られます

あらゆる規模、あらゆる種類のDDoS攻撃から保護
パスワードスプレー（low-and-slow）攻撃と帯域幅消費型攻撃、両方を軽減
Cloudflareのセキュリティ専門家チームによる年中無休のサポート
Cloudflare上の数百万ものインターネットプロパティのネットワーク効果を利用した脅威のインテリジェンス
攻撃規模や持続期間に関係なく予測可能な均一の料金設定
稼働率100％保証と25倍の払い戻しを定めたSLA
エニーキャストDNSとBGPによるDDoS攻撃対策
330都市に広がる、グローバルな分散ネットワーク
Cloudflareネットワーク上の統合された高速パフォーマンス

何百万ものインターネットプロパティからの信頼

