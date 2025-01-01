Erleiden Sie einen DDoS-Angriff?

Holen Sie sich Soforthilfe, um Ihre Website oder Ihr Netzwerk wieder online zu bringen
  • Schnelles Onboarding: Bereitstellung binnen Minuten und Stunden; nicht Tagen oder Wochen. Unser Expertenteam steht bereit, um Ihre Website und Ihr Netzwerk sofort wieder online zu bringen
  • Robuster DDoS-Schutz ohne Volumenbegrenzung: Über 280 Tbit/s an Abwehrkapazität stellen sicher, dass Ihre Website/Ihr Netzwerk online bleiben – unabhängig von der Größe oder Raffinesse des Angriffs
  • Ganzjähriger Rund-um-die-Uhr-Support: Unsere Kunden mit Enterprise-Tarif steht rund um die Uhr Support per Chat, E-Mail und Telefon für sofortige Hilfe bei Anpassungen oder Problemen zur Verfügung

Support-Hotline für Notfälle: +49 89 2555 2276

Aktivieren Sie DDoS-Schutz. Profitieren Sie in nur wenigen Minuten von diesen Vorteilen

Schutz gegen DDoS-Angriffe aller Größen und Arten
Bekämpft sowohl Low-and-Slow- als auch volumetrische Angriffe
Rund-um-die-Uhr-Support von unseren Sicherheitsexperten
Bedrohungsdaten, die aus dem Netzwerk von Millionen von Internetwebsites auf Cloudflare gewonnen werden
Kalkulierbare, niedrige Preise, unabhängig von Größe oder Häufigkeit des Angriffs
SLA mit Garantie für 100% Verfügbarkeit und Erstattung des 25-fachen Betrags
Anycast DNS und BGP-basierter DDoS-Schutz
Global verteiltes Netzwerk, das 330 Städte umfasst
Integrierte hohe Performance über das Cloudflare-Netzwerk

