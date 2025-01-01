DDoS 공격을 받고 계신가요?

웹 사이트 및 네트워크를 다시 온라인으로 돌릴 수 있도록 바로 도와드립니다
  • 빠른 온보딩: 배포 시간을 며칠 또는 몇 주 단위가 아니라 시간과 분 단위로 측정합니다. Cloudflare의 전문가 팀이 웹 사이트와 네트워크를 온라인 상태로 바로 복구할 수 있게 대기하고 있습니다
  • 강력한 무제한 DDoS 방어: 공격의 규모나 정교함에 관계없이 280Tbps 이상의 완화 용량을 통해 웹 사이트/네트워크가 온라인 상태로 유지됩니다
  • 연중 무휴 지원: Enterprise 요금제 고객은 채팅, 이메일, 전화를 통한 24시간 연중무휴 지원으로 사용자 설정이나 모든 문제에 즉각적인 도움을 받을 수 있습니다

사이버 긴급 핫라인: 007-9814-2030-192

DDoS 방어 활성화. 몇 분 내에 받을 수 있는 혜택

규모와 종류에 무관하게 모든 DDoS 공격으로부터 방어
저속의 느린 공격과 볼류메트릭 공격 모두 완화
보안 전문가 팀이 담당하는 연중 무휴 24시간 지원
수백만 개의 인터넷 자산으로 구성된 네트워크 효과로 확보한 위협 인텔리전스
공격 규모 또는 기간에 관계없는 예측 가능한 정액제
100% 가동 시간 보장 및 25배의 배상 SLA
Anycast DNS 및 BGP 기반 DDoS 방어
330개 도시에 위치한 글로벌 분산 네트워크
Cloudflare 네트워크를 통한 빠른 성능 통합

수백만 개의 인터넷 자산이 신뢰합니다

사례 연구 보기
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
LabCorp logo
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

1. Gartner “Solution Comparison for DDoS Cloud Scrubbing Centers,” Thomas Lintemuth, Patrick Hevesi, Sushil Aryal, 2020년 4월 16일. Gartner 구독자는 https://www.gartner.com/document/3983636에서 보고서 전문을 확인할 수 있습니다.

2. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment, by Martha Vazquez, March 2019, IDC #US43699318. 보고서: https://www.cloudflare.com/lp/idc-ddos-marketscape/

3. Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021, Forrester Research, Inc., 2021년 3월 3일. 보고서 내용 확인: https://www.cloudflare.com/forrester-wave-ddos-mitigation-2021/

시작하기

리소스

솔루션

커뮤니티

지원

회사

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.개인정보처리방침사용 약관보안 문제 보고상표