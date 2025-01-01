¿Estás sufriendo un ataque DDoS?

Obtén ayuda inmediata para que tu sitio web y tu red vuelvan a estar en línea
  • Rápida integración: Mide el tiempo de implementación en minutos y horas, no en días o semanas. Nuestro equipo de expertos está listo para ayudarte a restablecer la conexión de tu sitio web y red al instante.
  • Sólida protección DDoS ilimitada: Una capacidad de mitigación de más de 280 TB/s garantiza que tu sitio web y red permanezcan en línea, independientemente del tamaño o la sofisticación del ataque.
  • Soporte ininterrumpido: Nuestros clientes del plan Enterprise se benefician de nuestro servicio de soporte ininterrumpido a través de chat, correo electrónico y teléfono en caso de que necesiten ayuda inmediata con la personalización o ante cualquier problema.


Líneas de emergencia cibernética:

Argentina: 0800 222 0652
Chile: 800 914282
Colombia: 01800 519 0085
España: 900 943 467
México: +52 55 9990 8315

Activar protección DDoS. Obtén estas ventajas en unos minutos

Protección contra ataques DDoS de cualquier tamaño o tipo
Mitiga los ataques volumétricos, y los bajos y lentos
Asistencia ininterrumpida ofrecida por nuestro equipo de expertos en seguridad
Inteligencia de amenazas aprovechada del efecto de red de millones de propiedades de Internet en Cloudflare
Precios predecibles y fijos independientemente del tamaño del ataque o de su duración
Garantía de tiempo de actividad del 100 % con acuerdo de nivel de servicio con reembolso SLA de 25 veces
Protección DDoS basada en Anycast DNS y BGP
Red distribuida a nivel global que se extiende a 330 ciudades
Rendimiento rápido integrado a través de la red de Cloudflare

Millones de propiedades de Internet de todos los sectores confían en nosotros

