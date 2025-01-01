¿Estás sufriendo un ataque DDoS?

Obtén ayuda inmediata para que tu sitio web y tu red vuelvan a estar en línea
  • Incorporación rápida: mide el tiempo de implementación en minutos y horas, no en días o semanas. Nuestro equipo de expertos está disponible para ayudarte a restablecer la conexión de tu sitio web y red al instante.
  • Protección sólida contra DDoS ilimitada: una capacidad de mitigación de más de 280 TB/s garantiza que tu sitio web y red permanezcan en línea, independientemente del tamaño o la sofisticación del ataque.
  • Soporte ininterrumpido: nuestros clientes suscritos al plan Enterprise se benefician de nuestro servicio de soporte ininterrumpido a través de chat, correo electrónico y teléfono en caso de que necesiten ayuda inmediata con la personalización o ante cualquier problema.

Líneas de emergencia cibernética:

Argentina: 0800 222 0652
Chile: 800 914282
Colombia: 01800 519 0085
España: 900 943 467
México: +52 55 9990 8315

Activa la protección contra DDoS. Obtén estas ventajas en cuestión de minutos

Protección contra ataques DDoS de cualquier tamaño o tipo
Mitiga tanto los ataques bajos y lentos como los volumétricos
Asistencia ininterrumpida todo el año respaldada por nuestro equipo de expertos en seguridad
La información sobre amenazas se recopila de millones de propiedades de Internet de la red de Cloudflare
Precios predecibles y fijos sin importar el tamaño o la duración del ataque
Garantía del 100 % de tiempo activo con SLA con reembolso de 25 veces el valor del tiempo de inactividad
Protección contra DDoS basada en DNS Anycast y BGP
Red global y distribuida que se extiende a lo largo de 330 ciudades
Rendimiento rápido integrado en la red de Cloudflare

Contamos con la confianza de millones de propiedades de Internet

Ver casos prácticos
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
LabCorp logo
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

1. Gartner "Solution Comparison for DDoS Cloud Scrubbing Centers", Thomas Lintemuth, Patrick Hevesi, Sushil Aryal, 16 de abril de 2020. Los suscriptores de Gartner pueden consultar el informe en: https://www.gartner.com/document/3983636

2. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment, por Martha Vazquez, marzo de 2019, IDC #US43699318. Accede al informe en: https://www.cloudflare.com/lp/idc-ddos-marketscape/

3. Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, T1 2021, Forrester Research, Inc., 3 de marzo, 2021. Accede al informe en: https://www.cloudflare.com/forrester-wave-ddos-mitigation-2021/

Primeros pasos

Recursos

Soluciones

Comunidad

Asistencia

Empresa

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Política de privacidadCondiciones de usoInformar sobre problemas de seguridadConfianza y seguridadMarca