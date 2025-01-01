Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 11 of the most significant providers in the market for DDoS Mitigation based on 28-criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021” Cloudflare was named a ‘Leader’.

According to Forrester, ‘Cloudflare protects against DDoS from the edge, and fast,’ and that ‘customer references view Cloudflare’s edge network as a compelling way to protect and deliver applications.’

Cloudflare also received the highest possible scores in 15 criteria, including:

Security operations centers

Response automation

Speed of implementation

Product vision

Performance

Cloudflare also received the highest score over all assessed vendors in the strategy category.

Download this report to get Forrester’s detailed perspective on the DDoS Mitigation market, including:

Key trends and market shifts in the DDoS landscape

Global presence of providers

Criteria for evaluating vendors in this space

Source: The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021