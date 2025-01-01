注册

Cloudflare Named A ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021

Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 11 of the most significant providers in the market for DDoS Mitigation based on 28-criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021” Cloudflare was named a ‘Leader’.
According to Forrester, ‘Cloudflare protects against DDoS from the edge, and fast,’ and that ‘customer references view Cloudflare’s edge network as a compelling way to protect and deliver applications.’
Forrester Wave Report
Cloudflare also received the highest possible scores in 15 criteria, including:
  • Security operations centers
  • Response automation
  • Speed of implementation
  • Product vision
  • Performance
Cloudflare also received the highest score over all assessed vendors in the strategy category.
Download this report to get Forrester’s detailed perspective on the DDoS Mitigation market, including:
  • Key trends and market shifts in the DDoS landscape
  • Global presence of providers
  • Criteria for evaluating vendors in this space
Source: The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021

